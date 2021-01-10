Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wraps 'Text For You', Thanks The Entire Team

Actor Priyanka Chopra has finished the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You in London. The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding the film's script. "That''s a wrap! Congratulations and thank you to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies," she wrote. Last month, Chopra Jonas had described that shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic for her and the crew involved daily testing as well as appropriate social distancing.

Text For You also stars music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

Chopra Jonas is currently gearing up for the release of director Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger adapted from author Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film will premiere on Netflix on January 22.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas just had a Netflix release, titled We Can Be Heroes, where she played the character of Ms. Granada. The actress took to Twitter and announced that her latest released Robert Rodriguez's superhero flick We Can Be Heroes is set to have a sequel. Thanking fans for their love towards the film and treating them with the news, she wrote, “Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two."

According to Netflix, the movie, which debuted on Christmas, contributed to record-breaking viewership during Christmas week. The superhero flick hosts an ensemble cast of Yaya Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Adriana Barraza, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many others.

The film during the New Years' was trending at number 1 on Netflix in the US.

