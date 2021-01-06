Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas send out Christmas cards featuring their pets & car ride

This year actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas who could not be around their families and friends to celebrate Christmas and New Year sent out the most adorable Christmas cards to their friends and family. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a glimpse of the card that was sent by the lovable couple across on the special occasion. Surprisingly what caught the attention of the fans was the beautiful cover of the card that featured the coupe along with their furry pets.

Priyanka, Nick send out Christmas greetings

The card’s front panel showed an illustration of Priyanka and Nick, enjoying a car ride with some champagne and their three adorable dogs. There is her chihuahua Diana in her lap, German shepherd Gino and husky Panda in the back seats. Apart from the captivating cover, Manish also showed a sneak peek of the handwritten note inside the card that wished the designer ‘Happy Holidays’ from the two of them. Sharing the video, Manish wrote, “Thank you, dearest @priyankachopra @nickjonas.” He also tagged UNICEF, of which Priyanka is the global ambassador and Beyond Type 1, a charity supported by Nick for patients of diabetes.

Read: 'Coming Back': Priyanka Chopra Announces 'We Can Be Heroes' Sequel Is In Works

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Urges Fans To Pre-order Her Memoir 'Unfinished', Shares Funny Meme



The couple who are stuck currently in London due to the lockdown imposed in Britain amid spiking coronavirus cases had posted special wishes with their followers on the holiday. Priyanka had shared a photo of herself in a red Santa cap, holding their dog Diana and cuddling with Nick on Instagram. She captioned the post and wrote, “Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana.” Meanwhile, the global icon is in London to shoot for her upcoming film Text For You. The film is a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich and also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. As per several media reports Nick had also shot for a cameo in the film.

Read: On New Year, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Celebrate With Families; Veterans Send Positivity

Read: Priyanka Chopra Is Happy As 'We Can Be Heroes' Trends On Number 1 In US

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.