Priyanka Chopra denies flouting COVID norms, rep says had 'paperwork legally permitting'

Actress Priyanka Chopra who was reported of flouting COVID norms in the UK while shooting for her next film Text For You has denied the reports. Priyanka was reported flouting COVID-19 rules in the UK by stepping out for a salon appointment. Soon after the actress was criticized by the people for stepping out for a salon treatment, her representative said that the actress had ‘paperwork legally permitting her to be there’. According to Hindustan Times, the representative informed that Priyanka had gone to get her hair colored for her currently shooting film.

To get her hair treatment, the actress reportedly arrived at the salon with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and pet dog Diana at around 4.55 pm on January 6. The UK is under a total lockdown to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, and according to the regulations, ‘personal care services’, including salons and spas, are also advised to remain closed. The leading daily cited UK’s entertainment portal Metro quoting Priyanka’s spokesperson as saying that following the government guidance, the actress’s hair was colored for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The spokesperson added that the salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations before entering into the salon for the services.

The rep of the actress further went on to say that As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in line with government guidelines. The rep of the actress informed that the paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied.

Earlier, it was reported that the police were alerted of the breach of lockdown rules at the salon and reached there at around 5.40 pm. They left after issuing a verbal reminder to the owner and did not impose any fine. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is in London with her husband, Nick Jonas, who shot for a cameo in Text For You last month. The film is a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich and also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.

