Priyanka Chopra Misses Her Boys 'Panda' And 'Gino', Shares a Pic from London

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been missing her pet dogs Gino and Panda. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of her ‘boys’ through the stories section of her official Instagram handle. While the actor revealed that she was in London, the United Kingdom, via the location tag on her post, the two dogs are seen chilling sitting on a mat at their United States home. She also tagged the official Instagram pages of her pets Gino and Panda after mentioning how much she missed them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared a picture of her boys Gino and Panda through the stories section of her official handle on November 11, 2020, Wednesday. Besides revealing that she was in London, United Kingdom, the actor expressed how much she missed her pet dogs. The photo featured them relaxing on a mat at their United States home. Check out Priyanka Chopra's dogs’ photo on the photo-sharing platform below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are very fond of their pet dogs. They shared pictures of them on various occasions. Recently, the actor posted a selfie photo of four of them sitting in a car stating ‘Home is where the heart is’ in the caption. Check out Priyanka Chopra's dogs’ photo below:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Berlin. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor did not reveal anything about her work front, but, various reports suggested she was busy with the shooting of The Matrix 4 in Germany. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra posted glimpses spending a gala time in the country exploring the streets and relaxing with a game of golf. The actor reportedly travelled to London after celebrating her second Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles alongside Nick Jonas. She wore a designer red saree for the festival and took to social media to share with her fans and followers on this occasion.

