Priyanka Chopra Shares Nick Jones' Teaser For Netflix's 'Dash And Lily'

As Nick Jonas’ latest Netflix’s series began streaming, his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared its teaser on her Instagram story. Nick Jonas in Dash & Lily will be seen as a co-producer and will also be seen in a guest appearance. Let’s take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story to have a look at Dash & Lily’s teaser.

Nick Jonas in Dash & Lily's teaser

In Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story, she can be seen sharing the teaser of Nick Jonas’ upcoming series. In the teaser, Nick Jonas can be seen reading a book and exclaiming 'Wow' at first, then making an announcement that Dash & Lily was finally streaming on Netflix. Nick Jonas in Dash & Lily will be seen as a producer and in a guest appearance. Even Jonas Brothers in Dash & Lily will be seen in a guest appearance performing a Christmas song.

Dash & Lily on Netflix is a romantic comedy series directed by Joe Tracz. It is based on the young adult series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares created by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. The actors who will be essaying vital characters in the series include Midori Francis, Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, James Saito, among others.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

As Priyanka Chopra’s book is now available for pre-orders, she shared a beautiful clip in which some of the glimpses of the writing achievements in her life are depicted. In the caption, she stated how she has loved writing for as long as she could remember and shared how she used to write poetry and maintain a diary when she was a child. She also stated that there is something healing and cathartic when one puts their ideas and emotions on paper. Adding to it, she stated that she has received several opportunities to write for various publications from over the past 20 years and each piece slightly reflected the stages of her journey, opening up to a world a little more each time. Talking about her book, Unfinished, she stated that she is very excited and nervous to let her fans into her world more than ever with her book. She also expressed her excitement and stated that she cannot wait for all her fans to read her book and mentioned that is was now available for pre-order.

