Priyanka Chopra Misses Mom Madhu Saying 'having You With Me Has Ruined Me'; See Pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is bidding adieu to her mother Madhu Chopra, who is seemingly returning after spending some quality time with the actor on vacation. The actor's social media has been buzzing with vacation posts as she enjoyed a variety of water activities on her trip to Spain with her mother and a couple of friends. Removing some time off her busy schedule, the actor is all set to get back to work but also sad about parting ways with her mother.

Priyanka Chopra 'already misses' her mother

Taking to her Instagram on October 23, the actor shared a sweet selfie with her mother Madhu Chopra, where she was seen pouting as her mother dons a cheery smile. In the caption, the actor groused that she is already missing her mother and asked her to come back soon. Moreover, the Quantico actor revealed that having her mother over has 'ruined her'. She wrote,

''Will miss u mama. All these days of having u with me has ruined me! Come back soon!! ❤️''

Taking some time off her upcoming Amazon series Citadel's schedule, Priyanka enjoyed a breezy vacation with her family, friends and her dog. The actor posted her first vacation pictures with her mother from Spain on October 6 giving a glimpse of her fun voyage in Valencia. Along with sporting striking swimsuits to match the vibes of the colourful picturesque location, the actor also flaunted her skills as she expertly rode the jet ski. The duo visited several tourists spots in Spain and documented their travel memories on social media for the fans.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Besides being busy filming for Citadel, she will also be seen in the romantic drama Text For You. Chopra recently turned into Broadway producer with husband Nick Jonas for Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits.

The 39-year-old also recently announced an adventure drama Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She shared the exciting news on her Instagram by writing, ''This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.''

(Image: PTI)