Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Avatar At Citadel Italian Premiere Leaves Nick Jonas Spellbound

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel. Recently, she attended the show's premiere along with her singer-husband Nick Jonas in Rome, Italy. During the premiere, Nick turned a photographer for his lady love.

For the event, Priyanka wore a green dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a matching floor-length jacket featuring fur detailing. The actress accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a ring encrusted with emerald stones. For her makeup, she opted for winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, contoured cheekbones, and brown lips. She kept her hair tied in a messy hairdo.

On the other hand, Nick wore a blue shirt teamed with navy blue pants and a matching blazer. He completed his look with white sneakers and a silver watch. As they made their appearance on the red carpet, they posed for the photographers. After a while, Nick stepped aside and asked Priyanka to pose for solo photos. He then took out his phone and started recording the actress. The singer also clicked some photos.

Nick shared a video on TikTok. The video started with Priyanka posing for a bunch of photographers. The Jonas Brothers' crooner switched to the front camera and recorded his reaction after seeing his ladylove. He seemed shocked with his mouth left open after seeing Priyanka's look from the grand premiere. Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went viral, several fans found this reaction adorable. A user wrote, "Loving his TikTok posts!!". While one fan wrote, "Yeah Nick your wife is looking so damn hot and sexy in that green dress", another one penned, "He is her deewana forever. Loved it." Yet another user penned, "Nick is just soo adorable fanboying over Priyanka like that. I want more of their moments captured."

More about Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel will release on April 28. While the first two episodes will release on April 28, the other episodes will go on air on a weekly basis. The last episode will be released on May 26. The film is produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.