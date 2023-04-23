Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reunite With Daughter Malti Marie, Surprise Her With Gifts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Rome, Italy. They attended the Italian premiere of Citadel. After returning from the premiere, the couple spent some time with their daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka took to social media and shared a series of photos. In the first photo, she can be seen playing with Malti Marie. While the actress sported a black sweatshirt teamed with matching joggers, the little munchkin looked cute in a floral night suit. They were seen enjoying themselves while playing with an airplane.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Reunited." In the second photo, Nick joined the mother-daughter duo. Priyanka bought gifts for her little girl and can be seen showing her the gifts. The Jonas Brothers crooner sported a black sweatshirt paired with matching shorts and a white baseball cap. The actress captioned it, "Grissini Love." Take a look at the photos below.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Rome diaries

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional tour for her upcoming web series Citadel. Recently, she went to Rome, Italy, and was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas. The couple made the most of their time in the city and shared their lovey-dovey moments on Instagram. Nick shared a video, wherein they can be seen strolling in the streets and eating ice cream. They also shared a kiss.

On April 21, Priyanka and Nick attended the Italian premiere of Citadel. At the event, the singer turned a photographer for his lady love. He shared a video on TikTok, wherein he can be seen recording his wife. He then opened the front camera and recorded his reaction after seeing the actress. He was smitten by the Dil Dhadakne Do actress' look from the grand premiere. Take a look at the videos here.

More about Citadel

Citadel is all set to release on April 28. The web series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in key roles. The project is helmed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.