Priyanka Chopra Shares Cryptic Video About 'brutal Honesty' Amid 'sample-size' Controversy

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video posted by positivity influencer, Kyland Young, which has further fueled her ongoing feud with former stylist Law Roach. In the short video spanning a minute and 21 seconds, Young directs the contents of the video towards those who like to say they are 'blunt' and 'honest'.

The video then cuts to Sinek sharing an anecdote which essentially relays that truth simply needs to be 'true', not 'brutal'. Sinek also shares insight on how picking the correct time to tell the truth can make all the difference. Priyanka sharing this video can very easily be interpreted as the next development in the sample-sized saga the former Miss World and luxury stylist have been embroiled in.

This comes after Law Roach announced that he will be quitting styling as a profession. Roach, however, also clarified that he will keep dressing Zendaya.

Details on the feud betweeen Priyanka Chopra and Law Roach

Earlier this month at the South by South West (SXSW) film festival, in an interview Priyanka revealed how she had recently been told that she was not 'sample-sized'. She further shared how the statement had upset her enough for her to cry to her husband Nick Jonas about it. She said, "I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size, and that’s a problem".

Law Roach reacts to Priyanka Chopra's 'sample size' statement

Though Priyanka did not take any specific names, in a following interview, Law Roach categorically denied being the one who made the shared statement. He clarified that he has never had a conversation along those lines with her. He directed blame on her 'gatekeepers' (referring to her agents) for misrepresenting what was said.

Roach appreciates Priyanka

Law Roach further confused spectators of this feud by making kind statements about the Citadel actress. He described Priyanka as possessing an Old Hollywood charm. He said, "She has a twinkle, she has a wiggle, and I love her, like, even as a person".

