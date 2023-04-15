Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' PDA Filled Photos Go Viral, Netizens React

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending some quality time in London. The actress is in the city for the promotions of her upcoming show Citadel while Nick is playing concerts with The Jonas Brothers. While the couple shared a mirror selfie, earlier in the day, some photos of them indulging in PDA have been going viral on social media.

Unseen images of the celebrity couple kissing each other surfaced online and were shared by fan page. The photos are now going viral on social media. In the images Priyanka and Nick could be seen striking multiple poses for the camera. The Quantico star was dressed in a white one sleeved top and Nick sported a checkered jacket. See the pictures here.

After attending the Jonas Brothers concert, the Love Again actress took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie. In the photo, Priyanka lied on the couch, while Nick could be seen sitting on the armrest in a white shirt and black jeans. Sharing the photo, she wrote "After he sells out a Royal Albert Hall."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's India visit

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently visited India with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple attended the opening nights of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Priyanka also shared pictures with her husband Nick as they posed near an auto rickshaw.

On the work front, apart from Prime Video series Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in the much-awaited romantic movie Love Again. It will release on May 5 and co-stars Sam Heughan. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba in her kitty. Nick is currently busy touring with his band The Jonas Brothers. He will be seen in a cameo role in Love Again.