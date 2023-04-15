Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Nick Jonas At UK Concert, Shares Cute Mirror Selfie

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London with her family. The actress attended the Jonas Brothers' concert held at Albert Hall on April 14. Several videos and photos taken from the event show the Fashion actress grooving as her husband plays peppy tunes.

Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra. However, she was not the only wife supporting her husband at the show. Priyanka’s sister-in-law and Joe Jonas’s wife, Sophie Turner, was also spotted at the concert. The Game of Thrones actress also cheered for the band and mouthed the lyrics of their massively popular songs.

Priyanka Chopra and Mum, dancing at Jonas Brothers Concert in Londonhttps://t.co/PwXrIZqOYK pic.twitter.com/hZer6pGm8z — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) April 14, 2023

Went to see the jonas brothers. Couldn't tell you what the concert was like because priyanka chopra was standing next to me the whole time pic.twitter.com/cupOeNq87S — Daisy (@daisy_daisydot) April 14, 2023

In the video, Priyanka can be seen in a multi-coloured fitted dress. She paired her outfit with a fur coat. Though she left her tresses open, the 40-year-old actress accessorised her hair with sparkly hair clips and completed her look with high-heel boots. A video shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leaving the venue together hand-in-hand.

Priyanka posts picture with Nick Jonas

After attending the concert, the Love Again actress took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie. In the photo, Priyanka lied on the couch, while Nick can be seen sitting on the armrest in a white shirt and black jeans. With the photo, she wrote "After he sells out a Royal Albert Hall."

Priyanka-Nick in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently visited India with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple attended both nights of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening gala. Priyanka also shared pictures with her husband Nick Jonas from an auto-rickshaw date.

Priyanka Chopra movies

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel. The actress is starring in the action series along with actor Richard Madden. Next, she will be seen in the Hollywood rom-com Love Again alongside Sam Heughens. Priyanka has also announced her next movie Heads of State. On the Bollywood side of things, she will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.