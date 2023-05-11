Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Started Doing THIS Ritual Due To 'necessity'

Priyanka Chopra is currently involved in the promotion of her Hollywood film Love Again. The film also features a cameo from her musician-husband Nick Jonas. While appearing on a talk show, she spoke about a ritual between her and Nick that they initially started engaging in because it was necessary.

The Citadel star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. At one point, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has a ritual with Nick Jonas, which they both called ‘show-tell’. She said that when they initially started dating, they were not well acquainted with each other’s careers. She added that in order to establish familiarity with each other, they started telling each other stories from their careers.

“Like we would sit and be like, ‘Oh you know this was the most traumatic day on set for me when my first movie…’ And he was like, ‘Oh, this was my most traumatic show,’” said Priyanka. She added, “We’d kind of show each other our careers or highlights from our careers and talk about what we were really feeling at that time”. She concluded by revealing that whenever they are by themselves at their residence, they start to go ‘down the rabbit hole’.

Priyanka Chopra on revealing her embarrassing moments to Nick Jonas

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress said that she is not afraid to open up to Nick and show him the performances of her career she considers embarrassing, as she is aware that she is safe with the Jonas Brothers' member. She further said that she is capable of laughing at her performances knowing that she is secure. Priyanka told Kelly Clarkson, “I can show him my bad performances and be able to laugh at it”.

About Love Again

Love Again comes from writer-director James C. Strouse. Based on a novel by Sofie Cramer, Love Again features Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in prominent roles. It is slated for a release in India on 12 May 2023.