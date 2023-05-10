Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Her Past Relationships, Says Her Exes Are 'great People'

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines owing to her back-to-back releases. In a recent podcast interview, the Citadel actress made revelations about her dating life, before getting married to Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra shared that she has dated some great people even though some relationships did not end well.

When she was in India, Priyanka Chopra was linked with several co-actors and members of the film fraternity. Talking about her dating life on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, Priyanka confessed that she is a “serial monogamist”. The Fashion actress shared, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship.”

Reflecting on her past relationships, the Love Again actor revealed, “I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with are the people that I met on my set”. She also revealed that even though some of the relationships she was in ended badly, the people she dated were ‘wonderful’. The 40-year-old actress added that after her breakup with her last ex-boyfriend and before beginning to date her husband Nick Jonas, she took a 2 years gap to focus only on work.

Priyanka Chopra also shared what she did she was doing wrong in the relationship. The actress revealed that whenever she was in a relationship she began to take on the role of a caretaker. She shared that she thought it was okay for her to cancel her work and prioritise the other person in a relationship, which she realised was not right.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas relationship

Priyanka Chora met her now husband Nick Jonas in February 2017. The couple started dating in May 2018 and got engaged in July of the same year. The couple then tied the knot in an elaborate wedding ceremony in December 2018 in India. Their wedding festivities were a four-day event and were attended by close friends and family only.

The couple welcomed its first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. The couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy. Since she was born premature, Malti Marie was kept in the NICU for 100 days before she came home to her parents.