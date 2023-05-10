Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Surprised When THIS Happened To Her At Love Again Premiere

Priyanka Chopra walked the pink carpet in New York on May 3 for the premiere of her recent movie, Love Again. In a new interview, the Citadel actress revealed that a gesture by the paparazzi at the premiere made her happy. Priyanka attended the premiere in a blue, denim mermaid gown.

In an interview on the ABC show, The View, Priyanka opened up about a recent incident that happened on the pink carpet at the premiere of her movie. The actress recalled that she was wearing a voluminous dress along with high heels. She added, “I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way to my butt”. Priyanka also said since that day she has been trying to look for the video of her fall on social media but has not been able to find it.

Priyanka Chopra revealed in the interview that the pink carpet at the premiere was filled with paparazzi and fans who were clicking pictures of the stars. However, she was shocked that when she fell everyone put their camera down. She added, “I have never seen this happen in my 23-year long career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’”. She also recalled that atleast five people rushed to help her, including her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Love Again premiere

Priyanka Chopra walked the pink carpet at the premiere of her upcoming movie, Love Again. The star-studded premiere of the movie was attended by Sam Heughans, Nick Jonas, Sofia Barclay and the film’s director James C. Strouse. Priyanka walked hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas on the pink carpet.

Priyanka Chopra in Love Again

Priyanka Chopra starred in the lead role in the recent Hollywood movie, Love Again. She featured in the film along with Sam Heughans and Celine Dion. Nick Jonas also appears in the movie in a cameo role. Singer Celine Dion produced 5 new singles exclusively for the movie.