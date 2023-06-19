Priyanka Chopra Pens Father's Day Note For Nick Jonas, Says Malti Is 'lucky' To Have Him

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2022. Since then, the actress keeps sharing multiple pictures of Nick and the little one on social media. On the occasion of Father’s Day, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for Nick, honouring him.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas and her two dads on Father's Day

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a set of pictures of Nick, her father Ashok Chopra and her father-in-law Kevin Jonas. The Sucker singer was seen in the first image dressed in all-white casuals, playing with his daughter Malti. The second image showed Nick's father Kevin and Malti Marie having fun on the streets. Her parents, Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra, appeared in the last slide in a throwback photo.

In the caption, the Priyanka wrote, "He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa."

(Nick Jonas with Malti Marie Jonas | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

(Kevin Jonas with Malti Marie Jonas | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

(Priyanka Chopra's parents Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra in a throwback photo | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movies

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the UK filming for her upcoming action movie, Heads of State. Idris Elba and John Cena are her co-stars in it. In addition to this, the actress is set to star in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.