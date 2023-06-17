Priyanka Chopra Is Her Mother's Biggest Fan, Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her love and admiration for her mother, Dr. Madhu, on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Priyanka, known for her close bond with her family, shared a touching tribute on Instagram, accompanied by a compilation of clips and pictures of her mother throughout the years.

3 things you need to know

Madhu Chopra is a trained gynaecologist.

She has worked in the Indian Army as a doctor.

She is not only a doctor but also a producer. She co-owns the production company Purple Pebble Pictures with Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra’s enduring tribute to her mother

In the heartfelt caption, Priyanka described her mother as a source of wisdom and unbridled joy, someone who combines the strength of a lioness with the sensitivity of a poet. She expressed her gratitude for Madhu’s leadership and love, acknowledging how fortunate their family is to have her. The post concluded with Priyanka declaring herself Madhu’s forever champion and fan.

The collection of images showcased a mix of old and new photographs, capturing Madhu’s journey from her youth to her current role as a proud grandmother to Malti Marie Chopra-Jonas, Priyanka’s one-year-old daughter. In a touching gesture, Malti was named after her grandmother, with Madhu’s middle name being Malti.

This is not the first time Priyanka has celebrated her mother’s birthday on social media. In a previous post, she praised Madhu’s infectious smile and credited her as a constant source of inspiration. The actress has always been open about the profound impact her parents, including her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, has had on her life.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Aside from family celebrations, Priyanka Chopra has been keeping busy in her professional life. She recently starred in the popular spy thriller series Citadel, which has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, she appeared in a romantic comedy film alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Currently, she is filming the action thriller Heads of State, where she shares the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena.