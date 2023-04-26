Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Delayed His LA Concert By An Hour For Her

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed how her husband Nick Jonas delayed his Jonas Brothers' LA concert by an hour to ensure her attendance there. Priyanka was also in Los Angeles at the time, attending the LA premiere for Citadel. The one-hour delay allowed Priyanka to make it to her husband's concert on time.

Nick's gesture for Priyanka

Priyanka has currently been busy with round-the-clock promotions for soon-to-release series Citadel. Priyanka was recently in Los Angeles for the premiere of the series. Nick Jonas was also in town with the Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas to perform at their Jonas Brothers concert. At the press interactions for the premiere, Priyanka revealed how she will be scooting over to the Jonas Brothers concert soon after the premiere. She also revealed that husband Nick wanted to make sure that Priyanka could attend the concert, considering they were at the same location. As a gesture, he thus postponed the concert by an hour. Priyanka said, "I am his biggest fan. After I finish this screening, I am going to his show. That's what we do. We show up for each other, and that's family... I will get comfortable real quick as soon as this carpet is over".

Priyanka and Nick showing up for each other

Many have been appreciative of Nick's consistent presence along side Priyanka, for many of the Citadel premieres she has been attending. Recently, Nick was also spotted comfortably standing on the bylines as Priyanka got clicked by the paparazzi. Nick himself too, had his phone out and was capturing Priyanka's moment. Likewise, Priyanka too has been spotted being quite the fan girl at the Jonas Brothers concerts she has made an appearance for. Nick Priyanka also turned their work trip to Rome in to a leisurely affair as the two were spotted on a date night after the Italian premiere of Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel will be releasing later this month. Priyanka will be playing a spy, opposite Richard Madden. The Russo Brothers are the executive producers for this much-awaited series.