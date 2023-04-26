Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Confirms To Attend The Fashion Event

Priyanka Chopra has been on a whirlwind round of global promotions for her upcoming series Citadel. Amidst the many media interactions, Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she will, in fact, be walking the Met red carpet this year. Also attending from India, is actress Alia Bhatt who will mark her maiden appearance at the fashion event this year.

Priyanka to attend the Met this year

Prior to the official announcements regarding the Met Gala this year, rumours of a whittled down guest list had been doing the rounds of the Internet. Whittled or not, Priyanka Chopra seems to have made the cut this year again. The actress herself confirmed the news to reporter Marc Malkin. Priyanka also revealed details about her outfit. She affirmed that though she would be adhering to the theme, there will also be an added special element. Priyanka allegedly also shared how she loves dressing to themes and putting her own spin on them. Malkin revealed the news on his Twitter handle, with a tweet which read, "Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element' ".

Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look “will be on theme” because she loves a theme but it will also have a “special element.”#JustforVariety pic.twitter.com/jTd8ON0AGm — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) April 26, 2023

This will be Priyanka's fourth appearance at the Met Gala. The actress has previously attended the gala across 2017 to 2019. While on the first 2 occasions she wore Ralph Lauren, her last Met outing in 2019 saw her turn out in Dior.

Priyanka to join Alia Bhatt at the Met

In addition to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood will find representation at the Met red carpet also through Alia Bhatt. Alia is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. The actress will reportedly wear Prabal Gurung, a rather popular choice for the Met red carpet. Previously, Deepika Padukone too has attended the Met Gala, also making three appearances in total as of yet.

The Met Gala will roll out its red carpet like every year, on the first Monday of May - May 1. The co-chairs for this year include Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michael Cole, Penelope Cruz and Anna Wintour. The theme for this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.