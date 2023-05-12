Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World: He Was 7...

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas, first laid eyes on her 23 years ago when she was crowned Miss World at the age of 18. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Love Again actress recounted a conversation she had with her mother-in-law, who had remembered watching Priyanka win the Miss World pageant in London in 2000. The incident took place in 2000 in London, where Priyanka won the prestigious beauty pageant.

Little did she know that a young Nick Jonas, just seven years old then, was watching the pageant unfold from thousands of miles away in Texas. Priyanka’s mother-in-law later recalled the Miss World event, sharing that Kevin Sr, Priyanka's father-in-law, who loved watching pageants, was captivated by the young beauty queen. In an incredible twist of fate, a seven-year-old Nick sat beside his father and watched Priyanka claim the Miss World crown.

Priyanka was initially skeptical, as the Jonas family were living in Texas at the time. But her mother-in-law insisted that Nick had watched the pageant and seen her win. At the time, Nick was just seven years old and already a performer on Broadway. Priyanka recalled, "When my mother-in-law told me that story, I was like 'I don't know...'. When I had just turned 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London. This was November and I turned 18 in July. A complete child, and I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn't have a lot of practice. Apparently, my mother-in-law was like ‘I remember watching you when you won!’ I was in London, this is 2000. They were in Texas. I was like, 'There's no way!'"

Priyanka Chopra on her first meeting with Nick

Despite the apparent fateful encounter, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she initially didn’t take Nick Jonas seriously when they eventually met. In an interview, Priyanka explained that she was 35 and looking for stability when they first met. Nick, on the other hand, was 25 and a successful rockstar. However, after spending the evening together on their first date, Priyanka realised that Nick was “just like an old soul” and provided the stability she was looking for.

The couple has been married for four years now and recently starred together in the film Love Again. Priyanka also opened up about motherhood, revealing that having a daughter with Nick has been “the most incredible experience”. She explained that being a mother has taught her “patience and gratitude”, and she is excited to watch her daughter grow up.