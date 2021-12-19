Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why Nick Jonas Didn't Attend 'The Matrix Resurrections' Premiere

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently gearing up for her role in the much-awaited The Matrix: Resurrections attended the film's premiere without her husband, Nick Jonas. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor mentioned that Jonas could not accompany her to the event as someone in his team tested positive for COVID and he 'wanted to be careful'. In a previous interview, the actor mentioned that Jonas was 'very excited' about her being a part of the film. The Matrix: Resurrections will hit the big screens on December 22, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra reveals why Nick Jonas did not attend The Matrix: Resurrections premiere with her

Speaking about Nick Jonas' absence from her premier event, the actor mentioned that her husband has seen the film and is a 'fan of The Matrix'. The 39-year-old actor had also earlier appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk and opened up about Jonas' love for the franchise. She mentioned that he was 'definitely a fan' and that he was 'very excited' when she became part of The Matrix: Resurrections. He also shared that he had been 'excitedly bragging' to his fans about her being part of the much-awaited film.

Chopra has been active on social media during her Matrix journey and shares glimpses of it on Instagram She recently posted a couple of pictures from her look at The Matrix: Resurrections premiere. She was seen in a floor-length dress that had hints of orange and blue. It had a thigh-high slit and she paired it with matching heels. The Baywatch actor mentioned in her caption that the colour of her outfit was an ode to her character in the film, Sati. PeeCee also wrote that she could not wait for her fans and followers to meet her on-screen character once the film is released. She also expressed how proud she was of the team behind the film as she wrote, "What a night! The Matrix premiere! The colours of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!! So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra