Priyanka Chopra's Book 'Unfinished' Features Unseen Pic Of 'Griha Pravesh' With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished launched on Tuesday, February 9. Eager fans who got their hands on her book were delighted to see some unseen pictures included in the memoir. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' book features many family photos, 'griha pravesh' photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as well as images from some of the actors' important life moments.

Priyanka Chopra's Memoir

One photo from the book shows the readers a glimpse into Priyanka's 'griha pravesh' ceremony, with husband Nick Jonas, at their home. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas moved into their new house during the lockdown, last year. The photo shows Priyanka in a white kurta-pyjama with an orange dupatta over her head. She is also carrying a steel pot on her head, as she walks through the door with her husband Nick following behind carrying a plate. Priyanka Chopra Jonas described the picture in her book saying, "Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh ( warming) ceremony."

Another picture in her memoir shows Priyanka and Nick cuddling with their 3 dogs -- Diana, Gino and Panda. In the third picture, Priyanka and Nick are seen posing together after their engagement at the "magical island of Crete" in July 2018. There is also a picture of Priyanka and Nick dancing away at their wedding reception. In the description, Priyanka called Nick her "Forever Bollywood Hero."

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

Priyanka, in her book, has talked about many different and important moments from her life -- from the racism, she faced in America to how she was asked to get plastic surgery done. In a recent interview to Asian Style magazine, Priyanka said that everyone who found a mention in her book was sent a copy of it. "Everyone who is mentioned in the book has read the book. I was very clear about that. I didn’t want any surprises later. In fact, I worked on it in a very weird way. When I wrote about my experiences, I penned down the version that I remembered. Then I would call up the person who was part of it, to corroborate my story. I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is a funny thing; you leave a lot behind," she said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Priyanka has been teasing her fans with news about her book Unfinished for a while now. She had recently shared a video of herself signing around 800 copies of her book. On February 8, she shared an audio snippet from her book giving her fans a sneak peek about what they can expect.

