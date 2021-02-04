Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes WOW On Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' Trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all praises for sister Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movie trailer. Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen in a Netflix movie, The Girl on the Train, and will essay the role of a divorcee in this murder mystery. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas watched The Girl on the Train trailer, she loved it so much that she posted it on social media and urged her fans to watch it.

Priyanka Chopra on Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on The Train

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and shared The Girl on the Train trailer in her Instagram story. In the story, she posted the link of the trailer and mentioned how much she loved it. She further mentioned Parineeti Chopra in her story and stated how she was looking forward to her upcoming Netflix movie.

The Girl on the Train trailer illustrated Parineeti Chopra in a stunning role of an alcoholic divorcee who fixates on the life of a couple that she watched from the train and later gets involved in a murder mystery. It also depicts the other spectacular cast members of the movie that involve Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and many more.



As Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted details about Parineeti Chopra’s movie, she even shared her excitement about the release of her memoir, Unfinished. She stated in the Instagram story that there was just one week until the release of Unfinished and added how she was excited, nervous and terrified at the same time. She even mentioned how she was excited to know that all her fans will soon get to know her real, unfinished, unfiltered story and shared the link so that her fans could pre-order the copy of her memoir, Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also added this photo on her Instagram and stated how she felt when she held her book in hands for the first time. She then cracked a joke stating how she just received a jacket and she wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. In the end, she mentioned how she cannot wait to get the first printed copy next month. All her fans along with her celebrity peers took to her Instagram and congratulated her and showered best wishes to her.

Image Source- Parineeti Chopra & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

