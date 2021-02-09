Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Unfinished' Ahead Of Book Release

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' autobiography 'Unfinished' is all set to release on Feb 9, Tuesday. In August 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas first shared with her fans that she was writing her memoir. A few hours ahead of her book release, fans were treated with an audio sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished. Sharing the audio post on Instagram, she wrote, "TOMORROW. â¤ï¸ #Unfinished".

Priyanka shares another sneak-peek

In this Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a small audio clip of a short stanza from her memoir. The Sky Is Pink actor said, "My career, a career based on my physical appearance, seemed to be over before it had even started". She further added, "I left as if a doorway to paradise had opened and then slammed in my face, and it hurt".

Also Read | Uttarakhand glacier burst: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari share helpline numbers

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished were quick to share their responses. One of the users wrote, "Omg great teaser!", while another added, "Break your silence". Another fan commented, "Your voice is so soothing". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram comment section

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's weekend involves 'Sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished, repeat'

Ahead of her memoir's release, Priyanka Chopra Jonas signed over 800 copies of her autobiography for her fans. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video of the same. In this Instagram video, Priyanka can be seen signing the copies. She added the song, Somebody To Love for this video. The video also showcases the actor's transitions of signing in the copies in different ways.

Here, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in a nude-shade co-ord set, comprising of a sweatshirt and sweatpant ensemble. She tied her hair in two tucked buns. Sharing the Reel video on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned, "Sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished, repeat Can’t believe it’ll be out for the world to read in 2 days!!!". Take a look at the video below.

Also Read | Times when Priyanka Chopra went bold gracefully for some scenes of her films

Also Read | Exclusive | YouTuber Anisha Dixit calls working with Priyanka Chopra 'a dream come true'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.