Priyanka Chopra Helps Nick Jonas With Push-ups, Calls It Her 'favourite Exercise'

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are relishing their quality time together. On August 10, the Bollywood star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her sitting on Nick's back, while the singer does push-ups. Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Push ups are my favourite exerciseðŸ˜". Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' picture.

In this picture shared on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram, the actor can be seen sporting a black and black gym outfit. The workout look consisted of a casual tee and yoga pants. Nick Jonas also twinned with wife PeeCee. He donned a black hoodie jacket with black track pants that had a white stripe design print. Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick with her messy bun hairdo. While Chopra wore a pair of white sneakers, Jonas can be seen in a pair of white and red shoes.

Fan reactions

Fans and followers have always loved the pair's chemistry. They are showering their love and compliments in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "The cutest couple I have ever seen". "U both make such an adorable couple ðŸ¥ºðŸ¤", "Omg this is priceless ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚", "THIS IS SO CUTEðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º you two are such goalsðŸ¥ºðŸ˜", more users added. Take a look at more fans' and followers' reactions below.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram Comment Section

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopted a new family member. The duo shared a family portrait with their three dogs. The picture features Gino, their first wedding anniversary gift, and Diana, the rescue dog adopted by Priyanka. They have named their new pet as Panda. They also shared a cute picture of Panda - the Husky Australian Shepard mix breed - with one blue and one brown eye.

The caption simply read as: Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! â¤ï¸ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ðŸ¼â¤ï¸ðŸ¶

BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ˜‰

