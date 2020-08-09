Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Add New Member To Their Clan; 'Panda' Joins Family Portrait

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a new family member now. The duo has shared a "family portrait" with their pooch team of Gino, their first wedding anniversary gift, and Diana, the rescue dog adopted by Priyanka as they announced the addition of the new rescue pup, Panda. They also shared an adorably cute picture of Panda - the Husky Australian Shepard mix breed - with one blue and one brown eye.

Priyanka wrote, "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶". She added, "BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉". Meanwhile, Nick Jonas posted the same pictures and wrote, "Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love ❤️"

Have a look:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor's last outing in Bollywood was director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

