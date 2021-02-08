Quentin Tarantino Claims Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Scarier Than Silence Of The Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) has been applauded by many with credits to his thrilling ending. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) had a similar blood-filled climax sequence. Now, the director of the latter film, Quentin Tarantino compared the two and claimed that his movie had a scarier ending.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scarier than The Silence of the Lambs, says Quentin Tarantino

In a recent interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Quentin Tarantino explained how his Once Upon a Time Hollywood plot end had more at stake than The Silence of the Lambs plot conclusion. He said that when someone watches OUATIH with an audience the first time, it achieves something he thinks is" difficult to achieve" in a movie. It achieves terror, he noted. The audience is "terrified" for Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and the air in the theater changes. The filmmaker stated that they are genuinely afraid.

He mentioned that the sequence at the end of The Silence of the Lambs is magnificent. However, he would push back on one aspect of it. Tarantino mentioned that he has seen some movies before. He did not think Jodie Foster (Clarice Starling character) was going to die. The director asserted, at that point in the classic movie, he would have been surprised if it ended with Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) killing Jodie Foster. He said that he has seen too many movies to think that was actually going to happen. The acclaimed director noted that one of the reasons the ending of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood works so effectively is because Cliff could die.

The ending of The Silence of the Lambs plot has Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling revealing the identity of Jame Gumb as murderer Buffalo Bill. She unknowingly enters his home but figures out the reality. After being in the dark, following a power cut out Bill, she shoots him dead.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood plot climax has Cliff Booth surrounded by the group of hippies at the house of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). He heroically fights them in a bloody sequence. But all ends well with the hippies being the ones suffering.

