Quentin Tarantino Speaks On The 'subversion' In The Talk Show Ending Scene Of 'Joker'

Eminent and prolific director Quentin Tarantino has shared his candid thoughts on the infamous ending of the Todd Philips-directed Joker, the Oscar-winning film which saw Joaquin Phoenix step into the shoes of the iconic character. As per a report on MovieWeb.com, Tarantino said he thoroughly enjoyed the scene involving Joaquin Phoenix as Joker sitting across Rober DeNiro's talk show host, Murray Franklin, which concludes with the former taking the latter's life. The report quoted Quentin Tarantino calling the scene a 'subversion' at a fairly big scale. The article in question also quoted him dwelling into how all the events of the film were solely making the audience root for Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and how the audience members secretly desired the Joker talk show scene to somewhat unfold in the way that it did.

Also Read: Quentin Tarantino To Turn 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Into Novel, Says 'coming Soon'

What else did Tarantino really say:

One of his statements in the article even read that if anybody else said that they wanted the outcome of the Joker talk show scene to be any different than what it was, they were lying through their teeth. In addition to the same, the director was also quoted musing about the direction in which the film industry was heading, with the recent releases referencing the cult classics of the past, which, as per Tarantino, is making them all pop-culture artefacts. On the topic of the Todd Philips film in its entirety, the actor-director had previously called the film "a bit one-note".

Also Read: What Happened To Katies Friends On American Housewife? Find Out Why Carly Hughes Quit

Also Read: Simon Pegg Ends Feud With Quentin Tarantino Over 'Star Trek's' Direction

Quentin Tarantino's movies:

Throughout the course of his nearly three-decade-long career, the director has given moviegoers films like Django Unchained, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Reservoir Dogs, and the Kill Bill film series, to name a few. Quentin Tarantino's movies have, in the past, been accused of promoting and glorifying graphic violence, to which Tarantino has barely ever responded to. His most recent offering, the Leonardi DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as per the director, was an ode to the television actors and stuntmen of the past, which he conveyed through a story set in an era when the infamous serial killer, Charles Manson, was on the rise.

Also Read: Quentin Tarantino To Write A Novel Based On 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.