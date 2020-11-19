Simon Pegg Ends Feud With Quentin Tarantino Over 'Star Trek's' Direction

Actor Simon Pegg and director Quentin Tarantino have apparently made up after their feud over the Star Trek film, reported Bounding Into Comics. Quentin Tarantino was upset with Simon Pegg over his remarks on how he would direct Star Trek. Read ahead to know more about the feud.

Actor Simon Pegg recently gave an interview with Radio Times where he mentioned that he was saying the 'opposite' of what people were assuming. He mentioned that he had never made fun of Tarantino's directing skills or something like that. He further added that the feud was now over as he had actually talked to the director.

Simon then explained that he had heard 'Quentin was mad at' him and that he had not even read 'his treatment [of ‘Star Trek]'. He further added that he recently saw the director while he was promoting ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ and asked him if he was mad at him. Tarantino responded by saying that he wasn't mad at him at all and that the media had blown the whole thing out of proportion. He finally added that they 'had a good laugh about it.'

How did the feud start?

The feud between the two artists started last year when Quentin Tarantino mentioned that he was annoyed at Simon Pegg for his remarks on his version of Star Trek. This remark was made in a Deadline interview and the director added -

He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff... Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space. Yes, it is! [laughs hard]. If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space.

The director had also added that he would make the movie any way he wanted and that Simon Pegg's opinions weren't that great. Recent reports mentioned that the actor never made any such comments and it was rather strange for Tarantino to be angry with Pegg.

Promo Pic Credit: Simon Pegg (fan account) & Quentin Tarantino (fan account)'s Instagram

