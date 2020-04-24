Leonardo DiCaprio's 'freakout Scene' In 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Not Scripted

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a part of more than a dozen films in Hollywood, but the actor got nervous while he was shooting for this particular scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Disguised as Rick Dalton in the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen freaking out, losing his cool in one scene, in the trailer. Director Quentin Tarantino revealed that this scene was not a part of the script and Leonardo DiCaprio came up with this scene himself and was very nervous while shooting the scene.

Leonardo DiCaprio's improvisation in a scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This scene is considered as Leonardo DiCaprio’s most iconic scene from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino, in an interview, revealed that it wasn’t a part of the script and that the team never rehearsed it. He added Leonardo DiCaprio had a whole thing in his mind and at one point the director told the actor that the scene needs to like the actor had a real crisis.

Quentin Tarantino further added that he shot two versions of the scene. One with Leonardo DiCaprio landing his lines as the TV western villain and another one which was seen in the film. The director of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood added that Leonardo DiCaprio was nervous and kept forgetting his lines which he had practiced the night before, because of having several whiskey shots.

For the scene, Quentin Tarantino gave Leonardo DiCaprio a list of things Rick Dalton could be freaking out about. And the director said he had never seen Leonardo DiCaprio so nervous till the day they shot the scene. Similarly, Leonardo DiCaprio said that as an actor he definitely has bad days and said that he had never flipped out before like that day.

Then Quentin Tarantino came up with an idea of adding a scene in the trailer and said he took inspiration from Robert De Niro’s iconic performance in Taxi Driver. Quentin Tarantino added that he thought about the scene as it is shown and thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio, they actually shot it the same way and the results can be seen.

