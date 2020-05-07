Leonardo DiCaprio's Unforgettable Dialogues From The Iconic Movie 'The Revenant'

The Revenant is a 2015 drama helmed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter and Domhell Gleeson in pivotal roles. The plot of The Revenant revolves around the life of a frontiersman set in the 1820s.

The Revenant unveils his struggle for survival after being mauled by a bear and left to die by members of his own hunting team. The Revenant was critically acclaimed by both fans and critics alike. It gained positive reviews and praises for Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy’s performances. Here is a collection of a few memorable dialogues from The Revenant.

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Revenant memorable dialogues

As long as you can still grab a breath, you fight. You breathe...keep breathing.

I had to scare some sense into you, boy. Glass was dead. Hawk we didn't know about. There's no point in either of us dying either, you understand? The way I see it, I saved your life twice now, son. I ought to be God to you. And God giveth ... and god taketh away.

Revenge is in God's hands... not mine.

Life? What life are you talkin' about I ain't got no life! I just got a living and the only way I get to do that is through these pelts!

I ain't afraid to die anymore. I'd done it already.

When there is a storm, and you stand in front of a tree, if you look at its branches, you swear it will fall, But if you watch the trunk, you will see it's stability.

We did what we had to do.

It’s okay son. I know you want this to be over. I’m right here. I will be right here. But you don’t give up. You hear me?

They don’t hear your voice! They just see the colour of your face.

Cause he has everything to lose. All I had was that boy - and he took him from me.

He’s afraid. He knows how far I came for him. Same as that elk, when they get afraid they run deep into the woods.

As far as I can tell, my place is right here on the smart end of this rifle.

I can’t remember my wife’s face. Last week, she was still with me. Now she’s gone. I worry I won’t recognize her when I get back home.

Been so long eating this damn beaver meat, I'm actually starting to miss my wife's cooking.

Can you hear the wind, father? Remember what mother used to say about the wind? The wind cannot defeat the tree with strong roots

The savage is savage.

The good lord got us on a road whether we choose it or not.

