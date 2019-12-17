Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Idea For 'Halloween 6: The Curse Of Michael Myers'

The Halloween franchise, Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers could have been different if Quentin Tarantino was involved as it was recently revealed that he had the chance to write the film back in 1994. In an interview with an international media outlet, Tarantino said that he would've written the movie only if he would've gotten hired. But he further added that it also would've been his job to figure out 'who the guy in the boots is', while referring to the Man in Black, who rocks up at the end of the fifth film to bust Michael Myers out of jail.

Tarantino further elaborated his plan for the film and said he would've left the scene where the 'Man in Black' showed up and frozen Michal Myers. He also said that the only thing in his mind that he still hasn't figured out was 'who that dude was'. He further said that the first 20 minutes would have been the Lee Van Cleef dude and Michael Myers on the highway, on the road, and they stop at coffee shops and wherever Michael Myers stops, he kills everybody. So, they're like leaving a trail of bodies on Route 66. However, in the interview, Tarantino explained that he's not a fan of the Halloween sequels, although, he has since come around to Rob Zombie's divisive movies.

Kill Bill Vol 3

Director Quentin Tarantino, after the success of his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, is all set to take up new projects. Tarantino recently revealed that he will be working on the much talked about Kill Bill Vol. 3, and it is definitely in the cards. It will most likely be his next venture. Over the years, Tarantino has explained to the fans that he has been involved in a conversation with Uma Thurman about the possibility of a third installment of the series. He went on to say that if any of his movies were going to spring from his previous works, it would be the third installment of Kill Bill. He was also seen on Sirius XM Radio last week, where he discussed with Andy Cohen, the host of the show, about how a dinner date with Thurman resulted in making him think more seriously about making a sequel.

