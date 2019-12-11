'Kill Bill Vol 3' ''definitely In The Cards," Says Quentin Tarantino

Director Quentin Tarantino, after the success of his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, is all set to take up new projects. The concept of rest does not apply to the iconic director. Read on to know more about the story.

READ | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Is Out And It Has Sparked These 5 Questions

Quentin Tarantino reveals his new project

Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that he will be working on the much talked about Kill Bill Vol. 3, and it is definitely in the cards. It will most likely be his next venture. Over the years, Tarantino has explained to the fans that he has been involved in a conversation with Uma Thurman about the possibility of a third installment of the series. He went on to say that if any of his movies were going to spring from his previous works, it would be the third installment of Kill Bill.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix, Kellie Bright, And Evanna Lynch Go Vegan; Urge Fans To Do The Same

Tarantino was seen on Sirius XM Radio this week, where he discussed with Andy Cohen, the host of the show, about how a dinner date with Thurman resulted in making him think more seriously about making a sequel. He went on to state how he had dinner with Uma Thurman the previous night, at a Japanese restaurant, where she was bragging about him, and he was bragging about her. This led to the conversation which has been a boon for the fans of the franchise and the director. Talking about the plot, he said that he does have an idea of what the plot will look like. The director said that he will not be working on Vol. 3 for a while, and it would take at least three years. But it is definitely in the cards. He added that he has a busy schedule for the next three years, and stated that to some degree he has written what he is going to do.

READ | Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Passes Away At 61, Fans Left 'heartbroken'

READ | Marvel TV Set To Shut Down; Marvel TV Series To Shift Elsewhere?





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.