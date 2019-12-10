John Travolta Spots A Mistake In Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', Take A Look

John Travolta, who featured in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp fiction, spoke about the director's latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in an interaction with the media after the screening of his film The Fanatic earlier this week.

The actor revealed his enthusiasm for airplanes helped him point out a historical inaccuracy in an important scene of the film. Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood had been set in the year 1969 with actors Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles of an aspiring actor and his stunt double struggling in what is often considered last of Hollywood's golden years.

John Travolta spotted a mistake in one of the last few sequences of the film where Leonardo's character Rick Dalton can be seen arriving in Hollywood on a plane from Europe. The narrator had then announced the aircraft to be a 747 which had, in reality, not been in service in the year 1969. Travolta, as a trained pilot and a plane fanatic, brought the fact to attention declaring that historically, the film was nine months behind the launch of the 747.

About the film

Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a comedy-drama that released on May 21, 2019. The film features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Leonardo Di Caprio, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt, Dakota Fanning among others.

The film was reportedly Tarantino’s second last film as a Hollywood director and is said to be very close to his heart. The director himself had said that the film was a love letter to 60s Los Angeles and the industry. The movie is roughly based on a real-life story, with some changes here and there.

