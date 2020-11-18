Quentin Tarantino To Turn 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Into Novel, Teases 'coming Soon'

Coming as a major surprise for fans, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is all set to turn his Oscar-nominated film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a novel. According to Variety, the novel will be under a new two-book deal that Tarantino signed with publisher Harper Collins, the company announced on November 17. The director shared a picture on social media while teasing fans of the upcoming book.

In the pictures, fans can catch a glimpse of the book cover in a library. While captioning the post, Quentin piqued the curiosity of the fans and wrote, “Coming Soon.” The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel marks Tarantino's first work of fiction in print. The book will be published in the summer of 2021. According to the press release quoted by the International media outlet, the book will not be a re-telling of the movie's story but it will amplify the original story and give it a "fresh playful and shocking departure of the film". The book will be inspired by the classic movie novelizations that served as an inspiration for Tarantino.

This is going to be the first-ever book published as a paperback book, along with an ebook and digital audiobook version which will then be followed by a deluxe hardcover edition in fall 2021. The ace filmmaker issued a statement while revealing further information on the good news. He said, “In the '70s, movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading. And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I'm proud to announce 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature.”

Continuing, he said, “I'm also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.” The story of the critically and commercially acclaimed film revolves around actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn't recognize anymore. He spends most of his time drinking and palling around with Cliff Booth, his easygoing best friend, and longtime stunt double. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- the filmmaker and budding actress whose futures will forever be altered by members of the Manson Family.

