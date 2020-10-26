Why Is 'Inglourious Basterds' Spelled Wrong?Is Quentin Tarantino Film Based On True Story?

Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds is one of the most critically acclaimed films that is loved by fans dearly for the story, cinematography and direction of the film. It is a loose remake of The Inglorious Bastards which released in the year 1978. Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds has left his fans wondering why was the film spelled that way and if it was a mistake, why was isn’t it corrected.

Why is Inglourious Basterds spelled wrong?

For years, fans of Quentin Tarantino have speculated why his blockbuster film Inglourious Basterds spelt the way it was. Even though there are various theories behind the same, Quentin Tarantino has never fully answered the question himself. Here are various theories and speculations on why the name of the movie was spelled the way it was.

Why is Inglourious Basterds spelled wrong? Various theories

Screenrant reported that after dodging it for years, Quentin Tarantino addressed the question. Reportedly, the director told on the Late Show with David Letterman that it was a “Quentin Tarantino Spelling”. However, he did not explain it any further.

There is a scene in the film which shows the rifle of Aldo Raine and on is a carving which reads, “Inglourious Basterds”. According to the portal, the scene was a way to show that Aldo Raine could not spell and that was how he had spelled the two words. Hence drawing the connection to the title of the film.

While there is no clear reason as to why was the tile spelt this way, several fans of the film speculate that it was intentionally done. The theory goes that Tarantino wanted to make his film’s title different from the 1978 film The Inglorious Bastards.

Is Inglorious Basterds a true story?

No. While Inglourious Basterds plot has several characters and scenes inspired by true events, the story is a work of fiction.

Inglourious Basterds cast and details

The film was a blockbuster for Quentin Tarantino and was the highest-grossing film till Django Unchained and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood released. The film released in the year 2009 and is produced by Lawrence Bender. The cast of Inglourious Basterds includes Brad Pitt who shares the screen with Melanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender who have portrayed key roles in the movie.

Image credits: Screenshot from the trailer of the film

