'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' To Campaign For Cast In Supporting Categories At The Oscars

The Trial of the Chicago 7’s Oscars 2020 campaign has finally been revealed. Reportedly, all actors of the film will be campaigning in the Supporting Actor category. The critically acclaimed Netflix film stars Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella, Jeremy Strong, Michael Keaton, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is one of the most-talked about Netflix films this year. The Aaron Sorkin-directed film revolves around the famous trail of the seven people charged for inciting riots in 1968. These riots took place during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

As mentioned earlier, the film has received high praises from the audience as well as the critics. Apart from being a critically acclaimed film, the film’s impressive star cast has also been making headlines for their individual performances and chemistry. Now, this impressive cast will be competing in the same category.

According to Variety’s report, The Trial of the Chicago 7’s cast, namely, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella, Jeremy Strong, Michael Keaton, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be competing in the Supporting Actor category together at the upcoming Academy Awards, where there are concerns of vote-splitting in the category. But, The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast will not be the first to do so.

Previously, films like Spotlight and Crash have all taken the same route. The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast is expected to bag multiple Academy Award nominations this year. One of the biggest contenders in the Supporting Actor is Sacha Baron Cohen. Apart from delivering a stellar performance in The Trial of the Chicago 7, his film Borat 2 is also receiving great response.

Back in 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Actor Eddie Redmayne is already an Oscar winner, his chances of being nominated are also high. Abdul Mateen and Jeremy Strong have already bagged Emmys for their performances in Watchmen and Succession respectively. The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast’s Oscar 2020 nominations will also reflect on their SAG nomination. The film's cast is also considered one of the favourites that might get nominated in the Best Ensemble Cast category.

