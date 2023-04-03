Quinta Brunson Takes A Dig At FRIENDS Sitcom In Opening Monologue At SNL

Comedian-actress Quinta Brunson hosted the late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live last night. In her opening monologue, she took a dig at the famous sitcom Friends. The Abbott Elementary actress also gave a shoutout to a group of teachers and made jokes about her increasing fame.

Brunson started her monologue by saying that she wanted to be on Saturday Night Live in the past, but the entire process of audition seemed a bit long. She continued by saying, "I just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then got asked to host. It’s so much easier."

Quinta Brunson then said that she has a show titled Abbott Elementary, which is unique. She then jokingly said, "It’s a network show, like say Friends. Except instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers." She further disclosed that the show is actually based in Philadelphia instead of New York City and the show's star cast has Black people.

'I have a show called "Abbott Elementary," like say "Friends." Instead of New York, it's in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does!' - Quinta Brunson's opening monologue on #SNL pic.twitter.com/bvHEEp985I — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 2, 2023

How Abbott Elementary is special for Quinta Brunson

Writer-actress Quinta created a show about teachers because her mother was a teacher in Philadelphia. While giving a shoutout to the teachers, Brunson said that they should be paid what they deserve. The actress plays the role of a teacher named Janine Teagues in the sitcom. Even former President Barack Obama praised Quinta's mother in a recorded message. He said, " We are really proud of you, not only obviously because you were a great mom, because you are a teacher, the most important job there is." Also, this is Saturday Night Live's 48th season and reportedly Molly Shannon will host the show next week.