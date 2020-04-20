Rachel McAdams Wants To Play Her Mean Girls Character Regina George Again

Rachel McAdams will forever be Regina George first. She rose to fame as the leader of The Plastics alongside Amanda Seyfriend, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert in the 2004 teen drama Mean Girls. McAdams recently revealed that she would be open to revisiting the role in the future. This statement comes in just days after co-star Lindsay Lohan said she wanted to make her comeback with a Mean Girls sequel.

Rachel McAdams is open to playing Mean Girls' Regina George again?

During the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon, Rachel McAdams said that it would be fun to play Regina George later in her life. As for considering a remake in all seriousness, the actor said that it has only come up in joking and never quite seriously. Radio Host J Stevens asked The Notebook star if she ever thought Mean Girls would have such a long-lasting impression on people also noting that it has been 15 years of Regina George.

Rachel McAdams said that she hopes that Mean Girls has helped girls be nicer to each other and not the other way around. She added that it is really bizarre and feels really lucky to be a part of something that has stuck around. The actor further added that it was never something she had imagined happening in life and that it is strange and surreal.

Rachel McAdams then went on to talk about another iconic film she did 15 years ago, The Notebook with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Gosling. The actor recalled that someone from the studio called her up after the film and congratulated her and told her that it was a beautiful film. The person then said to her that he is probably going to lose money on it but told her to feel good because it is a good film even if it does not go anywhere.

