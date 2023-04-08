Rachel Weisz Congratulates The Mummy Co-star Brendan Fraser On Oscar Win

Rachel Weisz recently revealed she congratulated her The Mummy co-star Brendan Fraser post his best actor win at this year’s Academy Awards. The actress confessed she texted Fraser to send him the good wishes and she is “thrilled” for his career comeback. In an interview with Extra, Weisz said, “I am so happy for Brendan. Very happy. I texted after his win. I texted him after I saw the performance. It was a staggeringly good film. I'm really thrilled for him that he's had this new chapter. And it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.”

Weisz and Fraser starred together in 1999’s film The Mummy. While Weisz played the role of librarian-turned-aspiring Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan, Fraser was cast as adventurer Rick O'Connell. The actress reprised her role in the 2001 follow-up The Mummy Returns. However, she was replaced by Maria Bello in the third installment Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The first two Mummy films together made over $800 million worldwide, making the Mummy franchise both a critical and financial triumph. The films received plaudits for their tense action scenes, clever humour, and superb cast performances. Many spectators were enthralled by the animals and artifacts portrayed in the films, which rekindled interest in ancient Egypt and its mythology.

Brendan Fraser's hollywood comeback

Talking about Brendan Fraser’s Oscar winning performance, the actor played a morbidly obese English teacher in The Whale, who is eating his way to death and is also attempting to mend fences with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink. The film marked Fraser's return to Hollywood. His performance in The Whale got standing ovations at multiple film festivals including Venice, London, and Toronto.