Ram Charan's Photos With Star Wars Director JJ Abrams Sends Internet Into A Meltdown

RRR actor Ram Charan's photos with Star Wars director JJ Abrams have been going viral on the internet. Apparently, Charan was attending a party hosted by Abrams. Sharing a carousel of photos posing with Abrams, Ram Charan wrote on Instagram, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I’m a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial,"

The Acharya actor recently expressed his wish to work with the American filmmaker. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ram Charan, when asked which directors he would like to work with overseas, said, "There are a lot of them. I want to work with Mr JJ Abrams, Quentin Tarantino is my all-time favourite. I grew up watching so many of his films. He's had a big influence and Inglourious Basterds is on my playlist on Sundays."

Ram Charan meets JJ Abrams, looks excited

Ram Charan's picture with JJ Abrams is receiving love from the fans. In the images, the two posed with each other. The excitement on Ram Charan's face is evident. Netizens are hoping that they work together in the near future.

RRR at Oscars

RRR had a great run at the awards season this year. Earlier, the film bagged two trophies at the Critics Choice Awards. The movie's song Naatu Naatu also won a Golden Globe. The track was also nominated for the Oscars. Recently, the team also bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics' Association Awards. They won awards under the categories-- Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Stunts and Best Song.

Now, all eyes will be on the Oscars ceremony, where Naatu Naatu is in the race for Best Original Song honour. The Oscars 2023 can be streamed live in India on March 13 at 5.30 am on Disney+Hotstar.