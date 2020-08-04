Rami Malek And British Girlfriend Lucy Boynton Planning To Start Family In London?

A report, published by Daily Mail, has speculated that the Oscar-winner actor Rami Malek along with his British girlfriend Lucy Boynton are hunting for a house in London. The report further added that they are planning to move to London to start a family. The report stated that the duo has been looking at mansions in North London. Reasoning to looking for a house in London, the report said Rami does not get much privacy when he goes out in Los Angles while the star pair is enjoying a more anonymous life in the UK.

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boyton

Talking about their relationship, the duo started making red carpet appearances after filming Bohemian Rhapsody together in 2017. Later in April 2018, it was reported that they are dating and Rami is so into her as he often goes and visits her in London. In January 2019, Rami Malek broke his silence and made his first public remarks on his new relationship during the Palm Springs International Film Festival. While giving his acceptance speech for the Breakthrough Performance Award, Malek told the audience, “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

Rami Malek's movies

On the professional front, the 39-year-old actor was last seen in the adventure-family drama flick Dolittle. The Stephen Gaghan directorial also featured the voices of Robert Downey Jr.and Harry Collett, among many others. Numerous projects are lined up in his kitty including No Time To Die. Due to global concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus, No Time To Die has been delayed for a number of months. The film, which was originally scheduled to take an April release, is slated to release on November 25. The forthcoming spy film will be the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond series.

On the other side, Lucy Boynton was last seen in TV series, The Politician. She will soon be seen in a short film titled Glimpse. Apart from TV and short film, she also has a biopic in her kitty. Lucy will play singer Marianne Faithfull in director Ian Bonhôte’s forthcoming biopic, Faithfull. It will be set in London in the mid-sixties. The film will follow the singer-songwriter’s “roller-coaster" journey from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl of 17 to being a homeless drug addict in Soho.

