No Time To Die Trivia: Rami Malek Says Freddie Mercury Inspired Him To Be ''original''

Recently, actor Rami Malek was seen praising the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and said that the latter guided him to be authentic. This, in turn, led to Rami finding out how his Bond antagonist will be. Read more to know about the whole story.

READ | 'Star Wars': The History And Evolution Of The Iconic Sci-fi Franchise

Rami’s take on the Bond antagonist

Rami Malik, who won an Oscar award for the best actor for his film Bohemian Rhapsody, recently said that Mercury inspired him to be ‘original.’ He will not be ‘the great pretender’, and instead will be authentic in his ways. In an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, the actor said that if he went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, there will be no fun or joy in it for anyone. He stated that this may be a lesson he learned from Mercury. He said if it's not original, then it's not worth.

READ | Reliance JIO 2020 Offer: JIO Is The New Santa In Town With Its Exciting New Offers

He revealed that he has pocketed some things from some of his favourites. He said that he has tried every day to imbue this character with something he thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving. Malek also said that he spent a lot of time with the dialogue coach William Conacher, on the film, which is directed by Cary Fukunaga, to develop a distinctive voice for his character. He added that he wanted to create something that they could not quite peg from any particular part of the world.

READ | Deepika Padukone Went Unrecognised During The Shoot Of 'Chhapaak'; Here's What She Said

To the unversed, Rami Malek will be seen in the upcoming James Bond flick, titled No Time to Die. He will be seen locking horns onscreen with Daniel Craig who will be reprising his role from the earlier Bond movies. The film is set to release on April 8, 2020. It will revolve around the character of James Bond, who is set on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

READ | Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Had An 'egg-celent' Time At A Christmas Party





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.