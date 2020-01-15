Rami Malek Thought Emails From Robert Downey Jr Were A Prank

Academy award winner Rami Malek revealed that he thought he was pranked after he received an email from Robert Downey Jr. Malek opened up about it while talking to the Ironman star in an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. Watch the clip featuring Downey Jr as the guest host here:

RDJ is a fan of Mr. Robot

Downey Jr. admitted that he had been a fan of the 38-year-old even before he had met him before talking about the email. He said,

"I was such a fan of Mr Robot, I basically emailed you, and I was serial texting you, and I was trying to FaceTime you, and you didn't let me weird you out and now we're friends."

Malek, who was clearly delighted, replied that he initially thought he was pranked when he received the emails. He added that he failed to believe it was him and thought that somebody was playing tricks on him. He later believed that it was Downey Jr. when the “witty” messages kept on coming without showing any signs of stopping.

Malek and Downey Jr both star in the American fantasy film, Dolittle. Talking about the film, he said that Downey Jr. is the reason behind him starring in the film. The Night at the Museum star revealed that it was Downey Jr. who called him for the role.

Dolittle which is set to release this week also stars Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen along with Robert Downey Jr. in live-action roles. The other stars who have done a voice-over for the film include Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

Apart from talking about the email, Malek also revealed that during the initial stage of playing a Bond villain for his upcoming film No Time To Die, he was concerned that his performance should not end up looking like a copy of something which has been done before in the franchise.

He expressed that if he took up the project and made a carbon copy of someone else's performance, it won't be joyous to him as a performer, or the audience members. He wished to bring a sense of originality to the staple James Bond villain image and tried to experiment with the role. He stated that playing Freddie Mercury has allowed him to bring originality to every character he plays.

