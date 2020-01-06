Rami Malek Reveals That Freddie Mercury Inspired His James Bond Villain Character

Rami Malek won the Oscar award for Best Actor in a leading role in Bohemian Rhapsody in 2019. The actor essayed the role of Pop icon Freddie Mercury and was received with a massive uproar of praise and accolades. Now after wrapping up the final season of his hit TV show Mr. Robot, Rami Malek is all set to face Daniel Craig's James Bond in the upcoming No Time To Die. The actor will be seen playing a negative role in the film. Now, Rami Malek has opened up about what influenced his performance in No Time To Die.

Rami Malek on playing a negative role in No Time To Die

Rami Malek revealed that during the initial stage of playing a Bond villain, he was concerned that his performance does not end up looking like a copy of something which has been done before in the franchise. He expressed that if he took up the project and made a carbon copy of someone else's performance, it won't be joyous to him as a performer, or the audience members. He wished to bring a sense of originality to the staple James Bond villain image and tried to experiment with the role. He stated that playing Freddie Mercury has allowed him to bring originality to every character he plays.

Rami Malek also revealed that he went back to the same voice coach as Bohemian Rhapsody's to perfect the villainous voice for his character. He expressed that the creative team behind Rami Malek's villain and No Time To Die wished to create a character which is not disposable or stereotypical. No Time To Die will release on April 8, 2020.

