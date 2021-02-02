Rapper Silento Faces Charges For The 'murder' Of His Cousin Fredrick Rooks

Rapper Silento, who rose to fame for his single Watch Me in 2015, has been arrested in Georgia on murder charges, the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed to Variety. Ricky Hawk, who goes by the stage name Silento, is being kept in custody in DeKalb County Police Department. Silento’s team is completely quiet on the matter and did not agree to have a conversation with the site.

Silento arrested for fatally shooting his cousin

The DeKalb County Police Department went public with the news via a tweet on Monday. Their tweet said that 23-years-old Ricky Hawk had been arrested on charges of the murder of his cousin brother Fredrick Rooks aged 34. On January 21, the police found Rooks’ body in Deep Shoals.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

Silento's cousin was found on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds on his body at around 3:30 AM, the DKPD revealed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. After an investigation on the matter, the murder was linked and pinned on Hawk, the police revealed in a statement. The motive for the shooting has still not been made clear. Eight bullet casings were found on the scene of the crime.

Silento has a history of legal trouble with regular face-offs with the law, as per the site. He was arrested in August 2020 due to causing Domestic Disturbance, but this is not an isolated event. He was arrested in October of the same year for speeding and reckless driving. The rapper was also arrested for two counts of felony for entering a house and searching for his girlfriend with a hatchet in his hand. The report added that he was accused of walking into an unlocked stranger’s home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles and swinging a hatchet at the two people inside before one of them disarmed him.

Following the shooting, investigators said it appeared that Rooks knew the residents at one of the homes on Deep Shoals Circle, where they found his body. DeKalb police Lt Rod Bryant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the shooting was connected to something going on inside the house at the time. He added that they are still doing a little bit more investigation and the police are still looking for a cause.

