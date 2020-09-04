Silento Faces Felony Assault Charges After Reportedly Attacking Two Strangers

Silento, the rapper who got immensely popular for his smash hit “Watch Me”, is now facing felony charges in regards to attacking two strangers with a hatchet. Silento has been arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office mentioned it in a tweet, wherein they also attached a news release.

Prosecutors alleged that Silento walked right into an unlocked home of a stranger in the Valley Village neighbourhood and tried to hit two people with a hatchet. During the whole tussle, one of them managed to disarm Silento. According to People, Silento was already out on bail for an arrest in Santa Ana in California.

Also Read | Felony Charge Against Breonna Taylor Protesters Dropped

Silento faces assault charges after attacking strangers with a hatchet

Also Read | Grammy-winner Noel Fisher Aka Detail Arrested For Sexual Assault And Felony; Read Details

Prior to this, Silento was arrested on August 28 in Santa Ana and posted about the bond on the same day. A source told the portal that the rapper was booked on a felony for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or a cohabitant in a domestic violence incident.

According to the portal, it is yet unsure if an attorney will speak on behalf of Silento. The rapper, however, is currently being held on a $150,000 bail amount. It is yet unsure how the officials will proceed with the case or what the outcome may be. Silento is currently 22 years old and being held by the officials for his actions. Silento has been asked to be in court soon enough and if found guilty, the rapper could receive a maximum sentence of up to six years in prison.

Also Read | How Old Are The Stokes Twins? Felony Charge Against The YouTube Pranksters Explained

Silento became a huge star with his hit “Watch Me”. The song gained massive appreciating and criticism as well. Despite the drawbacks, the song managed to top charts worldwide and managed to gain a huge number of streams on music platforms. On Youtube alone, the song currently has over 1.7 billion views. The song was released 5 years ago and is still among the favourite songs for his fans. The charges faced by Silento are serious in nature and therefore the team has chosen not to respond to it as of yet, according to the portal.

Also Read | Twitter Cyberattack 'mastermind' Charged With Felony, US Police Arrest Teenage Hacker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.