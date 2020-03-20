'Tangled' Fans Now Think That Disney May Have Predicted The Coronvirus Pandemic

While The Simpsons are eerily correct with their predictions about world affairs, it seems Disney has joined the group. Many must have watched the Disney animated movie, Tangled which was a fresh take on the classic story of Rapunzel. However, what one may have failed to notice is how eerily, Disney's Tangled gave a hint about the Coronavirus outbreak a decade back.

Rapunzel's kingdom in Disney's Tangled and Coronavirus has the same name?

For all those who cannot understand the connection still, the kingdom in Tangled of which Rapunzel was the princess was called Corona. And incidentally, mother Gothel locked her away in isolation from the Corona kingdom in a tower. There Rapunzel whiled away her time in painting, dancing, singing, cleaning and reading, far from human contact. This plot of Tangled can be paralleled to the current situation all over the globe where people have locked themselves up in isolation from the Coronavirus outbreak.

While many remember Tangled because of the fun and energetic Rapunzel, pet chameleon Pascal or the handsome Flynn Rider, none remember this detail from the movie.

Does this mean that Disney had predicted the Coronavirus outbreak a decade back? Or was it a simple coincidence that the virus has the same name as that of the kingdom from which mother Gothel kept away Rapunzel in Tangled? This piece of information was pointed out by a Twitter user and since then has gone on to become viral.

can we talk about how repunzels mom forced her to stay inside so she’d be safe from her kingdom which is named corona — dillan☁️-lfw n1 (@secretmoments13) March 16, 2020

Since then many people have tweeted about this. Some have even gone on to claim that Disney might have planted the virus themselves and it is all their ploy. Many such conspiracy theories have come but all seem to be just rumours.

