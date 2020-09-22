'Croods 2' Cast Has Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds & Others Lending Their Voices

The much-anticipated Hollywood film The Croods narrates the tale of a caveman family, who are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans. The story gets further interesting when the Bettermans claim to be better and more evolved. Starring Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Nicolas Cage in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Besides the film’s storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the film. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming film’s voice cast.

Emma Stone as Eep

Emma Stone kickstarted her acting career in theatre with The Wind in the Willows. More so, the actor is also a recipient of an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. In The Croods, Emma voices the character of a teenage cave girl, Eep Crood, who is Grug's and Ugga's first daughter. Emma is best known for her performances in The Amazing Spider-Man, La La Land, Battle of the Sexes, Maniac and Zombieland: Double Tap.

Nicolas Cage as Grug

In the movie, actor Nicholas Cage voices Grug, who is the main member of The Croods family and protects his kin from extra-territorial creatures of the jungle. Besides being an actor, Nicolas Cage is also a filmmaker. The actor has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. Some of best-known works include Rumble Fish, Valley Girl, Racing with the Moon, Birdy, Peggy Sue Got Married and Raising Arizona.

Ryan Reynolds as Guy

Ryan Reynolds is best known for her performances in movies like The Proposal and Deadpool. The actor will be next seen in a Shawn Levy directorial, Free Guy. Expected to release in 2020, Free Guy revolves around the life of a bank-teller who discovers that he is in an open-world video game. Helmed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Matty Cardarople in prominent roles. The actor has Clue, in his kitty. In The Croods, he voices the character of Guy, Eep’s love interest.

Catherine Keener as Ugga

In the movie, Catherine voices the role of Eep’s mother and Grug’s wife. Some of Catherine’s best-known films include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Into the Wild, Synecdoche, New York and Get Out. The actor was last seen in No Future.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrabs from Oscars, Nicki Swift, Absofruitly channels/ A still from Get Out)

