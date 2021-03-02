Rebel Wilson's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Pitch Perfect' Actor?

Australian actor Rebel Wilson celebrates her birthday on March 2. The actor turns 41 years old today. Rebel Wilson's movies such as Pitch Perfect, Isn't It Romantic, and How to Be Single. On the occasion of her birthday, here's Rebel Wilson's quiz and various pieces of Rebel Wilson trivia which have been curated for those who would like to find out how well do they know the Pitch Perfect actor.
Rebel Wilson's quiz:
1. What is Rebel Wilson's real name?
- Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson
- Rebel Mary Sara Wilson
- Rebel Stephanie Elizabeth Wilson
- Rebel Melanie Emma Wilson
2. Where was Rebel Wilson born?
- New York City
- Sydney, New South Wales
- Docklands, Victoria
- South Melbourne
3. Where did Rebel Wilson study?
- Literature from Oxford University
- Degree in filmmaking at NYFA
- Degree in law and theatre from the University of South Wales
- Degree in global marketing from Fanshaw university
4. What was Rebel's debut movie?
- Pitch Perfect
- Bachelorette
- Fat Pizza
- Bridesmaid
5. How many siblings does Rebel Wilson have?
6. What is the name of Rebel's sisters?
7. Which movie gave Rebel a big break and made her extremely popular in 2011?
- Bridesmaid
- Ghost Rider
- Pain & Gain
- Small Apartments
8. What inspired Rebel to be an actor?
- Watching Brad Pitt in movies
- A theatre class in her college
- Her trip to Mozambique where she dreamt of winning an oscar
- Walk on a beach
9. What is the title of Rebel's one and only rap?
- Rebel's world
- Best of both World
- Dare to dream
- Rebelicious
10. Which one of Rebel Wilson's movies stars Liam Hemsworth as her co-star?
- Ghost Rider
- Small Apartments
- Isn't It Romantic
- The Hustle
11. Rebel is allergic to certain animals. Which are they?
12. What is the name of Rebel's clothing line?
- Rebel Wilson X Spoyl
- Rebel Wilson X Angels
- Rebel Wilson X Fashionista
- Rebel Wilson X H&M
13. Which was the first-ever award that Rebel won?
- Tropfest for Bargain!
- Teen Choice Award for Pitch Perfect
- Golden Raspberry Awards for Cats
- MTV Movie Awards for Pitch Perfect
14. What was the recent show hosted by Rebel?
- Pooch Perfect
- 2013 MTV Movie Awards
- LOL: Last One Laughing (Australia)
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
15. In which movie did Rebel play the role of Fräulein Rahm, an instructor of the League of German Girls in the Jungvolk camp?
Answers:
-
Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson
-
Sydney, New South Wales
-
Degree in law and theatre from the University of South Wales
-
Fat Pizza
-
3
-
Liberty and Annaleise
-
Bridesmaid
-
Her trip to Mozambique where she dreamt of winning an oscar
-
Isn't It Romantic
-
Rebelicious
-
Cats and Dogs
-
Rebel Wilson X Angels
-
Tropfest for Bargain!
-
Rebelicious
-
Jojo Rabbit
