Rebel Wilson's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Pitch Perfect' Actor?

Australian actor Rebel Wilson celebrates her birthday on March 2. The actor turns 41 years old today. Rebel Wilson's movies such as Pitch Perfect, Isn't It Romantic, and How to Be Single. On the occasion of her birthday, here's Rebel Wilson's quiz and various pieces of Rebel Wilson trivia which have been curated for those who would like to find out how well do they know the Pitch Perfect actor.

Rebel Wilson's quiz:

1. What is Rebel Wilson's real name?

Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson

Rebel Mary Sara Wilson

Rebel Stephanie Elizabeth Wilson

Rebel Melanie Emma Wilson

2. Where was Rebel Wilson born?

New York City

Sydney, New South Wales

Docklands, Victoria

South Melbourne

3. Where did Rebel Wilson study?

Literature from Oxford University

Degree in filmmaking at NYFA

Degree in law and theatre from the University of South Wales

Degree in global marketing from Fanshaw university

4. What was Rebel's debut movie?

Pitch Perfect

Bachelorette

Fat Pizza

Bridesmaid

5. How many siblings does Rebel Wilson have?

3

4

5

2

6. What is the name of Rebel's sisters?

7. Which movie gave Rebel a big break and made her extremely popular in 2011?

Bridesmaid

Ghost Rider

Pain & Gain

Small Apartments

8. What inspired Rebel to be an actor?

Watching Brad Pitt in movies

A theatre class in her college

Her trip to Mozambique where she dreamt of winning an oscar

Walk on a beach

9. What is the title of Rebel's one and only rap?

Rebel's world

Best of both World

Dare to dream

Rebelicious

10. Which one of Rebel Wilson's movies stars Liam Hemsworth as her co-star?

Ghost Rider

Small Apartments

Isn't It Romantic

The Hustle

11. Rebel is allergic to certain animals. Which are they?

12. What is the name of Rebel's clothing line?

Rebel Wilson X Spoyl

Rebel Wilson X Angels

Rebel Wilson X Fashionista

Rebel Wilson X H&M

13. Which was the first-ever award that Rebel won?

Tropfest for Bargain!

Teen Choice Award for Pitch Perfect

Golden Raspberry Awards for Cats

MTV Movie Awards for Pitch Perfect

14. What was the recent show hosted by Rebel?

Pooch Perfect

2013 MTV Movie Awards

LOL: Last One Laughing (Australia)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

15. In which movie did Rebel play the role of Fräulein Rahm, an instructor of the League of German Girls in the Jungvolk camp?

Answers:

Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson Sydney, New South Wales Degree in law and theatre from the University of South Wales Fat Pizza 3 Liberty and Annaleise Bridesmaid Her trip to Mozambique where she dreamt of winning an oscar Isn't It Romantic Rebelicious Cats and Dogs Rebel Wilson X Angels Tropfest for Bargain! Rebelicious Jojo Rabbit

