Rebel Wilson Sticks To Her New Year Resolution, Shows Incredible Transformation

At the beginning of the year, Actress Rebel Wilson announced that 2020 would be a year of health for her. A recent post by a Sydney based personal trainer Jono Castano Acero proved that the 39-year-old actress is staying true to her resolutions. In the post, he wrote that he is proud of the actress. Watch it here:

'2020 will be The Year of Health'

The Pitch Perfect star had made a public post earlier wherein she took to Instagram posting a picture of herself in athleisure clothing. Along with the picture, she wrote about her resolution to make healthier choices this year.

Talking to international media in an interview recently she revealed that she lost eight pounds in four days while filming Cats. She added that all the dance sequences in the film were real and the film set was really hot. She explained that set was kept heated like otherwise her co-artists, who were one of the best dancers of the world, could get hurt if their bodies cooled down.

Wilson is also in talks with Lionsgate and has obtained the rights to make a film inspired by the K-pop music genre. According to reports by US-based tabloid, the film story will be about Korean American individuals trying to make it in the tough K-pop competition. In the competition, if they win, they will be opening for the biggest K-pop boy group. Rebel Wilson of the Isn’t It Romantic fame will be writing and co-producing the film. The film is called Seoul Girls, and the script will be revised by prominent Korean descent writer Young Il Kim. She confirmed her participation in the film through a series of tweets. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be decided.

